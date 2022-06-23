Months of hard work have been dashed in an instant for Ararat College student Ryan Anderson with his brand new mountain stolen from a Moyston bus stop.
Ryan had been saving up for his new bike for nine months, working part time at the local Moyston mechanic.
It was taken from outside the bus stop on Moyston-Dunkeld Rd and Greenacres Rd, Moyston On June 21 between 11am and 4pm.
The bike is a Trek Slash 8 GX Mountain bike; Frame number 22T41786988K.
After arriving at the bus stop after a long day at school Ryan said he was "sad and upset" when he discovered someone had taken his bike he had worked so hard for.
"I was by myself when I got off the bus and I couldn't believe it when it was gone," Ryan said.
Ryan's mother Caroline Blackley said it was "really disappointing" as he had only had the bike for six days and it had already been stolen.
"He has worked his bum off and saved up around $6,500 working at the mechanic in Moyston twice a week and helping me around the house," she said.
Ms Blackley said the stolen bike made life harder for the family as his transport to the bus before and after school has been taken away from him.
"It is really unfortunate, he is not going to be able to keep riding to and from the bus stop," she said.
"At the moment we are going to be relying on neighbours and friends to help with transport as I can't always drop him off because of work."
Ryan, a member of Club MUD Ballarat, has been left devastated as he can no longer compete in upcoming competitions with his bike gone.
"I had my first mountain bike race a month ago in Ballarat and I had another race this weekend with this bike but it got taken," Ryan said.
"I can't race this weekend anymore."
Ms Blackley was convinced the incident was not a coincidence, yet a planned attack.
"It sounds like it was someone that possibly knew the bike was going to be here," Ms Blackley said.
"We haven't had any issues in the past and then he got this new bike that is expensive and sought after at the moment and then it gets taken.
'Someone is just being mean and nasty.
"It is a pretty distinctive bike, we contacted Cyclescape in Ballarat, where we bought it from and they can't get another one in until February."
"It wasn't random, they would have known it was here," Ryan concurred.
If you know where it is please call the Ararat Police station on 5355 1500 or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
