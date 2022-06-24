The Ararat Advertiser is highlighting some of the littlest sports stars each week to celebrate the achievements of playing sports, building their skills and showing good sportsmanship.
Auskick is the best fun kids can have being active! In weekly sessions kids will explore the world of AFL, building football skills and playing in a safe and super fun setting.
Coach Mick Jennings has selected Bella Leggett as this week's Ararat Auskicker of the week.
Bella attends Auskick each week with her brother Jackson and her favourite part is when the young footballers can practice their tackling in the warm up.
Bella's mother, Holly Leggett plays netball for the Ararat Eagles in the Mininera and District Netball Association.
Bella barracks for Richmond in the AFL and her favourite player is Dustin Martin.
Just like Martin, Bella aspires to be a midfielder when she is older for the Ararat Storm and the Tigers in the AFLW.
Bella's favourite food is Spaghetti Bolognese and her favourite drink is Fanta.
