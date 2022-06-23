After a two long break from competition the Ararat Rats are set to grace the field once again as they face arch rival Stawell this Saturday.
Ararat sit top of the Wimmera Football League ladder heading into round 10, thwarting every challenge that came their way to remain undefeated.
Stawell are third on the table with five wins from eight matches and will be set on avenging their round one defeat.
In round one the Rats surprised the competition in the annual Good Friday clash with a comprehensive 49 point victory over Stawell with Tom Mills leading the way with five majors.
Ararat assistant coach Corey Taylor also chipped in with three goals, while ruckman Cody Lindsay and Ben Taylor were dominant through the midfield.
Shane Field top scored for the Warriors in round one with three goals and Tom Eckel was his usual best.
In round nine Stawell picked up a crucial nine point victory over fourth placed Horsham Demons, giving them the perfect preparation to face the unbeaten Rats.
In round eight Ararat defeated the Horsham Demons by 13 points in a thrilling encounter which came down to the final minutes.
With both reserve sides not in the greatest form, it appears to be a very intriguing matchup.
Ararat sit fourth on the ladder with four wins and four losses and Stawell are seventh with two wins for the season.
The Warriors have lost their last two matches with their last win coming in round seven against the Southern Mallee Giants by 51 points.
Kyle Chamberlain top scored with four goals with Cooper Reading also kicking two goals.
Bailey Taylor, Luke Matthews, Lachlan Dalkin and Tobie Ripper were named the best players for Stawell in the win.
Ararat also lost their past two matches before their bye with their last match coming against the Southern Mallee Giants in round six by 107 points.
Bailee Turner kicked a team high three goals, while Adam Haslett, Ryan Heard, Brady Weppner and Xavier McLoughlan all kicked two goals in the big win.
On the netball court the second placed Ararat A Grade side will be confident of defeating Stawell this weekend.
In round one it was the Rats who won the annual Good Friday clash by 10 goals with their defensive pressure a real standout.
Accurate shooting and capitalising on turnovers put Ararat in a commanding position at the first break against the Warriors.
At half time the Rats had secured a ten goal lead before the Warriors wrestled back momentum heading into the last quarter.
After a tight final quarter the Rats secured a momentous 10 goal victory.
