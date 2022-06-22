The Ararat Advertiser
Jess Hunt wins L.W Kent Memorial Championship

Updated June 22 2022 - 2:20am, first published 2:00am
WINNER: Jess Hunt wins the L.W. Kent Memorial Championship. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

On Sunday June 19 the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club hosted the Lindsay Kent 8000m Championship race with the Stawell Amateur Athletic Club.

