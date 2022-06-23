After a week's break the Ararat and District Junior Football Association returned on June 19.
Heading into round nine it is the Rovers who sit on top of the ladder with six wins from seven matches.
The Mounties are in second place, only behind the Rovers on percentage and the Bombers and Warriors are behind with one win for the season.
The Rovers regained some form with a dominant 70 point victory over the Warriors.
The top placed side put the result beyond doubt at half time as they went into the break 76 points ahead.
George King, Hamish Barr, Rishi Kalluri, Jude Bulger, Skyla Pett and Edward Astbury were the best players in the victory.
Charlie Billett, Ace Baldock, Jackson Richardson, Leroy O'Neill, Mabelle Bourizk and Nahriya Turner were the best players for the Warriors in defeat.
The Mounties defeated a spirited Bombers outfit by 17 points to round out the ADJFA action.
After kicking four unanswered goals the Mounties looked all but home, before the Bombers hit back kicking four goals of their own.
The match came down to the wire with the Mounties only ahead by six points in the final quarter before kicking two late goals to secure the victory.
Will Chamings, Nate Dadswell, Cody Ball, Evie Harrington, Billy Walker and Kai Jeffery were the Mounties most influential players in the tight victory.
Ryder Belcher, Khloe Wilson, Billy Jenkins, Levi Weppner, William Hope and Nate McLean tried their heart all match for the Bombers.
This week the Rovers face the Bombers and the Mounties take on the Warriors.
