The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat junior footballers to face Stawell in Turner/Tuckey Cup on July 8

JH
By James Halley
June 24 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS: Scott Turner with Reggie Jenkins at the 2021 match. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

The annual Turner/Tuckey Challenge Cup returns to Ararat this year and will be held at Alexandra Oval on Friday July 8 starting at 6.30 pm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.