The annual Turner/Tuckey Challenge Cup returns to Ararat this year and will be held at Alexandra Oval on Friday July 8 starting at 6.30 pm.
The concept originated back in 2005 when Ararat local and former Richmond AFL star Scott Turner and Stawell expat and ex North Melbourne and Geelong champ Liam Pickering got together and decided it would be a great idea for a match between Ararat and Stawell's best under 13s footballers to take place.
Both Scott and Liam agreed to coach their prospective sides in what was originally named the Scott Turner and Liam Pickering Challenge.
In 2017 Brent Tuckey took over the Stawell coaching role from Pickering.
Tuckey was drafted to Collingwood with pick 19 in the 1996 national draft and played 19 games for the Pies before heading west and playing for the West Coast Eagles. During his time in West Australia he played in the 2002 premiership with East Perth in the WAFL.
Both coaches have a passion for junior football and give up their time and knowledge each year to guide our future budding stars.
The teams are selected from the best U/13s talent on hand from both the Ararat and District Junior Football Association and the Stawell 13 and Under Football Association.
Last year's game was an epic contest held at Central Park Stawell in which Ararat managed to hold off a fast-finishing Stawell to win by seven points.
Ararat have named a squad of 24 players that will train together under the watchful eye of Scott Turner in the week leading up to the game.
ADJFA players:
Will Chamings, Chloe Nicholson, Alex Rees, Riley McFarlane, Jason Kingi-Davoren, Hugh Morris, William Hope, Eli Price, Levi Weppner, Rishi Kalluri, Jade Bulger, Nate Dadswell, Skyla Ralph, Khloe Wilson, Jack Richardson, Archie Leishman, Hamish Barr, Xavier Wilson, Billie Jenkins, Cody Ball, Jackson Richardson, Mabelle Bourizk,George King, Ryder Belcher
