When the Australian Parliament returns to sit on July 26, life will be much different for Liberal Party member Dan Tehan who retained his seat of Wannon by a narrow margin, despite the Labor Party securing a majority government.
Mr Tehan managed to hold the Wannon seat 54 to 46 over independent challenger Alex Dyson, in the closest vote count since being elected in 2010.
Prior to the Labor Party gaining control of parliament, Mr Tehan was the Minister for Trade and Tourism and Investment, however he has now been handed the shadow portfolio of Immigration and Citizenships.
Mr Tehan said he was "very honoured and humbled" to have been returned as the member for Wannon at the recent election and admitted there was work to be done to regain the lost voters from the 2018 election.
"I realise there is a lot of hard work to do with the local communities which make up the wonderful electorate of Wannon to ensure we continue to be what I consider to be the best place to live in Australia," he said.
"I am very focused on the electorate and what I can do to ensure that this new government doesn't do anything to hurt or harm out local communities.
"I need to work hard and present a very strong case as to why I deserve to be re-elected and a huge part of that will be to ensure my plan for Wannon which I articulated before the election is rolled out.
"Rolling out that local plan is going to be very very important for me."
Mr Tehan's plan includes providing more funding for local roads and rail, continuing to grow local communities through providing jobs in services that need help, further funding for education and disability and ensuring community grants continue to enhance the local environment.
Mr Tehan said he was committed to ensuring the longevity of local businesses such as AME Systems and Ararat Meat Exports.
"We need to make sure they get the skilled workforce that they need," he said.
"One of things I will be doing is making sure we continue to put emphasis on local training and local provision of jobs and then where necessary also ensuring that those skilled migrants can come in and fill those spots that locals can't fill.
"The agriculture visa is obviously one of the key things in this area and I see it very disappointing that the new labour government looking to abolish the agriculture visa, I think that will hurt our businesses locally."
Mr Tehan was frustrated with issues being "held up" with parliament not sitting until the end of July.
"The new Prime Minister (Anthony Albanese) is very happy hopping on a plane travelling overseas but getting him to engage on these cost of living issues both for business and members of the community is incredibly important and something I hope he will do more of," Mr Tehan explained.
"There is lots of issues that we need to be addressing in the parliament at the moment and it seems remarkable that we will only be sit for four weeks in the first five months of the new government.
"There seems to be no urgency to deliver outcomes for our local communities."
Mr Tehan encouraged residents to brace themselves for a hike in their energy and power bills in the coming months under the new Labor Government.
'When Australian's see their bills in a month or three months time sadly they are going to know a new government was elected," he said.
"The Labor Government doesn't know what to do about this so I think is the biggest impact so far that we are seeing of this new government.
"Ensuring they put downward pressure on energy prices is going to be absolutely vital in ensuring they understand the cost of living pressures hurting both businesses and members of the community."
