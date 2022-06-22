On June 15 members from the Ararat Police Station visited the staff at Pinnacle Commercial Laundry in Ararat.
The staff at the laundry kindly took time out of their busy shifts to show the members around and even imparted some tips in relation to the correct way to fold the dreaded fitted sheets.
The Police members were suitably impressed with the work output displayed and with the scope of the operation.
Ararat members Acting Sergeant Ash Murnane and Constable Thomas Horsten wanted to thank the staff for their their wonderful hospitality and pass on their thanks for the information staff shared about the =local business.
