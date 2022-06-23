On the back of successfully fundraising for the upgrade of the Ararat Skatepark, Shane Allgood alongside Yang Blue Light (Ararat Police) is once again rallying the community to support the region's youth.
Blue Light programs support the healthy development of all young people, responding to risk factors while enabling young people to grow and achieve their full potential.
The Yang Blue Light fundraising event is a basketball tournament held at the Ararat Fitness Centre on Wednesday July 6.
"It will be a knockout three on three basketball tournament with an under 14 age group and u18 age group," Mr Allgood said.
"We will have the crowd on the court nice and close to try and create a great atmosphere.
"Times will depend on the number of teams but I was hoping to run it from late morning with finals early evening to allow working parents to watch."
Entry: $75 U18 or $25 per player
$60 per team U14 or $20 per player and teams can be single sex or mixed.
The three point shootout is $5 to enter and anyone can have a go including parents, spectator entry by gold coin donation and there are trophies and door prizes to be won.
The money is being raised to purchase an inflatable water park which would be used across the Western region.
"We are trying to buy an inflatable water park that will hopefully be used at Green Hill Lake, Lake Bolac, Lake Fyans among others in the region," Mr Allgood said.
"The piece of equipment we are after costs $35,000 and we are working out ways towards that with a bit of fundraising
"We are probably sitting around $10,000 so we have got a fair way to go."
Mr Allgood said he hoped a major sponsor would help the project be finalised.
"The piece of equipment we are getting has room for branding so we can put company names on it," he said.
"Yang Blue Light hopes to raise half the money and then find a sponsor for the other half.
"Sponsors can have their logo permanently on the side and the aim is to use it all over the Northern Grampians area which stretches from Lake Bolac to Speed."
The water park received $2,847 from the Trash and Treasure market and a further $1000 from a local op shop.
