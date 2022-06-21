The Ararat Advertiser
Gerald Ridsdale appears in magistrates' court for committal mention

AT
By Andrew Thomson
June 21 2022 - 7:00am
Gerard Ridsdale at a previous hearing.

Former western Victoria Catholic priest Gerald Ridsdale entered guilty pleas to 13 sex charges during a hearing on Friday in Warrnambool.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

