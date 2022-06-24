Louis Hannett this weekend will reach game 200 with the Navarre FNC after a 15 year career.
The milestone game will be played at home against Dunolly in the Maryborough and District Football Netball League in front of his friends and family.
Hannett said it was a "pretty good feeling" knowing he will grace the field for the 200th time as a senior Navarre player.
"I feel pretty special to be brought up at that club and be able to give back as much as I can," he said.
"I haven't really thought about (reaching 200 games) it much.
"I haven't really had any thought of going anywhere and playing for another club, Navarre is my home."
Hannett explained he wouldn't let the milestone overshadow the importance of winning the match.
"There is nothing too special planned, I need to treat it like any other home and away game," he said.
"We are all just concentrating on getting the win.
"I will have my daughter with me so it will be nice to carry her onto the ground with me."
Hannett captained the Grasshoppers under 14s side for two seasons, including the 2005 premiership.
He then moved up to the under 17s, winning three premierships captaining the 2007 and 2008 premiership sides before joining the senior ranks.
"It's crazy to think I have been playing for 15 years, it has crept up on me," he said.
Looking back on his playing career, he remembered the 2013 senior MDFL premiership most fondly.
"2013 was pretty special, it was our first senior premiership together and then we went on to win the next three as well," Hannett said.
"All of the players from my junior days stuck around and we managed to win some senior flags together, we had a good run.
"In that stretch we also won 50 games without losing, which is a pretty amazing feat."
Hannett said over his playing career there have been many influential figures who have helped him along the way.
"In the early years Tim Bibby who was my first premiership coach and Andrew Murphy was the coach of our under 17s flags," he explained.
"He (Murphy) was a big part of our development as well, keeping us boys together and sticking around the club.
"In the seniors Brett Flood and Daniel Parkin who coached us to most of those premierships both stood out as great leaders."
In 2016 Hannett enjoyed his best season playing for Navarre, winning the senior best and fairest.
"Thinking about it now, it meant a lot to win that award," he said.
"That was our last premiership win and the best I have ever played, it was a great year."
The Hannett name is synonymous with Navarre, with the family engrained with football and netball.
"My old man grew up in Navarre and played all of his footy there, he might have beaten me by one premiership over his career," he joked."
My two brothers have played at the club with my younger brother still playing with the seniors.
"My sister plays netball at the club and my mum plays there too.
"She (Hannett's mother) was originally from Melbourne but moved to Navarre to be with my father and raised us there, it is a pretty good community."
Hannett moved to Geelong and has been making the trip back to Navarre for over five years, however doesn't know how long that can last.
"I have one child and another on the way so it is year by year at the minute," he said.
"I would love to say I will play there (Navarre) until the end but it will be interesting when two kids come.
"With the Grasshoppers sitting in sixth spot ahead of round nine, Hannett hopes his side can go deep in season 2022.
"Hopefully we can get a little bit more continuity and push those top sides come finals time," he said.
"We have a good chance of being competitive and going far in finals is the plan for sure."
