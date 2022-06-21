The Ararat Trash and Treasure Market returned on June 12 and raised vital funds for Police youth projects.
The market raised $2,847 for the Yang Blue Light (Ararat Police).
Blue Light programs support the healthy development of all young people, responding to risk factors while enabling young people to grow and achieve their full potential.
Event organiser Gwenda Allgood said she was "thrilled" with the result.
"It was amazing to think we could do that," she said.
"Shane Allgood asked Margaret Dunmore and I whether we could do a cake stall or a Trash and Treasure for him and we decided we would try to get the Trash and Treasure underway.
"We thought that was the best way to go and we certainly proved it."
Mrs Allgood said she was delighted to see the generosity of the Ararat community.
"I can't believe the amount of people who came up and bought things," she said.
"They would say, it is for a great cause to keep the money, I have never heard so many people say that in my life.
"It gives you such a buzz when you realise you are doing something that people really want."
The Trash and Treasure event was run in conjunction with the Ararat Market which runs on the second Sunday of every month with all money raised from stall holders fees minus hall cost going to a monthly local charity or fundraiser.
