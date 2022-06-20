The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

GWMWater finalising revised project plans for rural pipeline

JH
By James Halley
June 20 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PIPE DREAMS: The pipeline is expected to service up to 1,500 farms. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ararat Rural City mayor Jo Armstrong joined some of the region's key agribusiness representatives for a briefing from GWMWater on the progress of the East Grampians Rural Pipeline Project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.