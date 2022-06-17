A foodie's guide to sourcing and saucing the best steak

This is branded content.

A perfectly cooked steak is a thing of beauty. Juicy, tender, and full of flavour, it's no wonder that steak is one of the most popular items on Australian restaurant menus. But while a steakhouse steak can be delicious, it can also be expensive. Fortunately, it's easy to source and sauce the best steak at home.

With a little effort, it's possible to create a restaurant-quality meal that tastes like the best steak house in Melbourne businesses right in your own kitchen. The two critical ingredients to success are choosing the right cut of meat and saucing it correctly.

Look for meat that has been well-aged

When you are shopping for steak, always look for meat that has been well-aged. Aged steak is more tender and flavorful than younger meat, making it a better choice for a special meal.

The aging process breaks down the connective tissues in the steak, resulting in a more tender final product. In addition, aging helps to concentrate the flavours of the meat, giving it a more intense flavour.

While aged steak may be more expensive than younger meat, it is worth the extra cost for the improved flavour and texture.

Another important consideration is the breed of cattle

When it comes to steak, there are a lot of factors to consider. The cut of meat, the level of marbling, and the cooking method all play a role in creating the perfect steak. However, another important consideration is the breed of cattle.

Different breeds can have different flavour profiles, and some may be better suited for certain cooking methods than others. For example, Angus beef is known for its rich flavour and tender texture, making it a popular choice for grilling and baking.

Meanwhile, Wagyu beef is prized for its high-fat content, which gives it a unique flavour and a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Ultimately, the best way to choose a steak is to try different types of beef and see what you like best.

Look for Meat That Is Well-Marbled With Fat

When choosing meat, it is important to look for cuts that are well-marbled with fat. Marbling is the streaks of fat that run through the muscle, and it is a sign of a high-quality cut.

The fat content in meat can vary significantly, so it is important to check the labelling before purchasing. In general, the higher the fat content, the more tender and flavorful the meat will be.

When cooking, it is also important to take into account the fat content. Leaner cuts will require less time to cook, as the fat helps to keep them moist. On the other hand, fatty cuts should be cooked slowly to prevent them from drying out.

Choose a Cut of Meat That Is Appropriate for the Cooking Method

Different cuts of meat are better suited for different methods of cooking. For example, a thicker cut of steak will be better suited for grilling or broiling. Thinner cuts of meat are better suited for methods that require less time, such as sauteing or poaching.

In addition to thickness, the fat content of the meat is also important to consider. Fat helps to add flavour and keep the meat moist during cooking. However, too much fat can make the meat greasy or tough.

As a general rule, leaner cuts of meat are better suited for dry cooking methods, such as grilling or roasting, while fattier cuts are better suited for wetter methods, such as braising or stewing.

Ask Your Butcher or Supplier About Where the Steak Comes From

If you're like most people, you probably don't give much thought to where your steak comes from. After all, it's just a piece of meat, right? Wrong. The truth is that the journey your steak takes from farm to table can have a major impact on its flavour and quality.

That's why it's important to ask your butcher or supplier where the steak comes from. By knowing the origins of your steak, you can make sure that it meets your standards for quality and flavour.

How to Sauce Your Steak for the Best Results

A perfectly grilled steak is a thing of beauty. But if you really want to take your steak to the next level, then you need to start thinking about sauces. The right steak sauce can add a tremendous amount of flavour and can really elevate your dish. But how do you choose the right sauce for your steak? And how do you ensure that it comes out perfectly?

Here are a few tips for choosing and preparing the perfect steak sauce:

First, consider the type of steak that you're cooking. Different cuts of beef pair well with different types of sauces. For example, a bolder sauce might be better suited for a heartier cut of meat, while a lighter sauce could be more complementary to a more delicate steak.

Once you've chosen your sauce, it's time to start prepping your steak. Be sure to season your meat generously with salt and pepper. Then, when you're ready to cook, be sure to get a good sear on your steak. This will help to lock in all of the delicious flavours.

Finally, don't forget to let your steak rest before cutting into it. This will allow the juices to redistribute evenly, resulting in a juicier, more flavorful piece of meat.