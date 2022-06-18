Volunteering is Geoff Penna's blood.
Well known to the greater Ararat community, Mr Penna received an Order of Australia medal for his services to the community.
While Mr Penna is now retired, having run a successful printing business, he has managed to devote a substantial part of his life to helping others.
The lifelong CFA volunteer, Landcare champion, community health advocate and business leader is a deserving recipient.
While he knew of the nomination in late-April, Mr Penna admits everything is still quite surreal.
"When I first received the email on April 28, I became emotional, because I never ever expected it," he said openly.
"I don't think the enormity of the OAM hasn't truly sunk in. I do volunteer work because I grew up in a family that that volunteered. It was just the norm."
Mr Penna stressed the OAM is the culmination of sacrifices by his whole family.
"I keep stressing I couldn't have done with the support of Jean and the family," he said.
"Back when we ran the business, I can get called to a fire, and she's left holding on the baby. She doesn't know where I've gone or when I'll be back.
"When our kids were young, I delivered meals on wheels, and I take them with us with me to let them see how other people lived. I'd like to think that some of that has been instilled into them."
It was a teaching style passed on to him by his parents.
"My earliest memory of volunteering is going out on the old Elmhurst fire truck in the late 50s," he said with a wry smile.
"I remember vividly going to a house fire just up the road here, burning the the firebreaks along the highway . That's just what you did - follow your old man to fires."
In Elmhurst, Mr Penna has worn many hats; he's been the president of Elmhurst Bush Nursing Centre, secretary of the Elmhurst Development Group, secretary of Elmhurst Landcare, and a founding member of Elmhurst Blokes Group.
I don't think the enormity of the OAM hasn't truly sunk in.- Geoff Penna OAM
In Ararat, he has held roles as chairman of the Ararat Retirement Village, president of Ararat College School Council and chairperson of Ararat Regional Business Association.
However, he said his proudest achievement is perhaps his least-known role.
"I've been a JP since 2003 and an Independent Third Person said 2016," he said.
"If the police arrest an alleged offender, who may have a cognitive disability, we get called into the police station.
"There are only two of us in the area that does it. The police can't start the interview until we've interviewed the person.
"That's to help the person through the interview because some have never been in a police station, let alone a cell. That's pretty daunting. I've done 90 interviews across Ararat, Stawell, Maryborough and Ballarat."
Now in his 70s, Mr Penna shows no signs of slowing down, and is often the first person ready to fight a fire or knock on the door of a new neighbour. He hopes he can inspire a new generation of volunteers.
"If I can encourage others to join a group or do a bit of volunteerism, then that's pay day," he said proudly.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
