Teams still flying high in Mininera | R8 preview

At first glance, round eight of the Mininera and District League offers up some mismatched clashes, but there's more to those games than there seems.
The Ararat Eagles are soaring, unbeaten and in second place on the ladder but they'll face a tricky challenger in sixth-placed Glenthompson-Dunkeld, who downed the SMW Rovers in round seven.
The Eagles are fresh off a 238-point mauling of Moyston-Willaura, with Zachary Jenkins booted six goals and Ben Robertson was bullish in the midfield, finishing with three majors of his own.
Third-placed Lismore-Derrinallum host seventh-placed Wickliffe-Lake Bolac in another clash of top six aspirants.
If the Magpies can upset the Demons, the ladder would open up greatly.
However the Rovers will be looking to assert their finals credentials and get back in the winner's book.
Fifth-placed Woorndoo-Mortlake could make it two wins in two rounds if they can overcome a wayward Great Western side still searching for its second win of the season.
Meanwhile, eleventh-placed Caramut travel to Macarthur to challenge nineth-placed Hawkesdale-Macarthur to a fierce duel, the winner of which will keep their faint finals hopes alive.
Caramut are on the hunt for the second win of the season after defeating Moyston-Willaura in round 6, while Hawkesdale-Macarthur have scored big wins over Moyston-Willaura and Great Western.
Last but not least, winless Moyston-Willaura face unbeaten, top of the table Tatyoon and will hope to pull off the upset of the year.
In the netball, fourth-placed Penshurst will have thier hands full with sixth-placed SMW Rovers, with both sides enjoying moments of brilliance this season.
Similarly, third-placed Hawksdale-Macarthur will look to break away from the pack when they take on Caramut.
Currently, Hawksdale-Macarthur, Penshurst and fifth-placed Lismore-Derrinallum are seperated only by percentage.
Second-placed Ararat Eagles have a chance to further secure second place on the ladder when they host nineth-placed Glenthompson-Dunkled, however with two wins in the bank, the Rams could be a tricky proposition.
Meanwhile, Woorndoo-Mortlake host Great Western, with the Lions on the prowl for their first win, and the Tigers eager to claw their way into the top six.
Finally, Moyston-Willaura host the top of the table Hawks in what shapes to be another fascinating clash.
All in all, another exciting round awaits in the Mininera and District League.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
