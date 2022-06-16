The Ararat Advertiser
EGHS hosts retirement lunch for department staff

June 16 2022 - 10:00pm
EGHS Director of Support Services Stuart Kerr, Director of Finance Tony Roberts, Director of Community Services Sarah Woodburn, Janis Brooks, EGHS Chief Executive Nick Bush, John Koopmans, Director of Development and Improvement Mario Santilli, Deputy Director of Clinical Services Rebecca Peters and Director of Medical Services Sophie Ping.

East Grampians Health Service held a thank you lunch to retiring Department of Families, Fairness and Housing staff Janis Brooks, John Koopmans and Terry Lannen.

