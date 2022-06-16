Ararat Sergeant Mario Miocic has retired from Victoria Police after almost three decades serving his community.
Sergeant Miocic began his recruit training at the Glen Waverly Police Academy in 1994 after many years as a painter.
After graduating from the academy, he was assigned to 'A' district and was based in Carlton.
In 1996, Sergeant Miocic moved to the Ararat Police Station which was the home town of his wife Michelle.
Throughout his career Sergeant Miocic was successful on moving through the ranks in the region - his career highlights include:
Colleague Sergeant Shane Allgood said it was in the rank of Sergeant was where Sergeant Miocic excelled.
"A student of policing Mario would regularly read pieces of legislation, often in his own time, and quickly developed a knowledge base far extending his years of service," he said.
"In this regard his combined understanding with his common sense perspective saw him become the go to person for all members both Senior and Junior.
"Mario always made time to give advice and assistance."
Sergeant Allgood said Sergeant Miocic had the ability and was requested to move further up the command structure.
"But his love and devotion to the role of Sergeant including mentoring junior members and responding to critical incidents gave him huge satisfaction and caused him to choose to remain at this rank," he said.
"Mario always ensured police members were held to account to uphold and honour police values while maintaining the workplace as an enjoyable fun environment.
"Mario was one of a kind and his personality can only be described as unique."
Sergeant Allgood said another area where Sergeant Miocic excelled was his ability to bring people together in a social aspect.
"He loved to entertain and regularly ran social functions for police members," he said.
"His communication skills have allowed him to connect with members of the community regardless of race, nationality, etc.
"He understood the importance of police members being able to socialize and relax away from the public eye.
"Mario regularly opened his own home to colleagues and people from all walks of life and it quickly became the place to go and relax."
Over the years Sergeant Miocic has been the first to support and respond to people in need, not just in his role as a policeman.
"Mario is community minded and has been a valued member of local sporting and community groups," Sergeant Allgood said.
"Mario assisted in running Victoria Police multicultural activities and was recognized for his planning and execution of these events.
"Away from work Mario is an excellent cook and loves collecting and restoring all things antique and other memorabilia especially petrol/gas related items."
On June 4, 2022 Sergeant Miocic officially retired from Victoria Police.
"Mario will be sadly missed around the Ararat Police Station," Sergeant Allgood said.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
