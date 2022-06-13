Ararat resident Emily Clark has decided to take a chance on herself to pursue her passion and become a personal stylist.
Growing up Miss Clark always enjoyed going shopping, although "it wasn't easy".
"Finding clothing that fit women over size 16 has been difficult in the last five-ten years," she said.
"Instead I would style my two sisters who were both size 12.
"I loved styling clothing together and matching different items from different stores."
Miss Clark worked at Grampians Community Health for eight years where she would be creative with how she would style her outfits.
When the pandemic hit and Miss Clark was unable to go into the office she was disappointed to not be able to be creative with her wardrobe on a daily basis.
Once restrictions eased Miss Clark was back in the office with more flare and passion than ever before and after a discussion with friend on how to encourage fellow curvy women to be stylish Embelish by Emily brand was born.
"I started the Embelish by Emily Instagram page in and the rest followed from there," Miss Clark said.
"Embellish is about enhancing something to be more attractive with decorative details.
"With a growing passion for the fashion industry and styling people, in December 2021 I decided to become qualified as a Personal Stylist and three months later, I quit my leadership job and started my own business in personal fashion styling."
Miss Clark provides wardrobe audits, body shape styling and a personal online shopping experience and fitting.
The personal online shopping experience is to provide locals, in the Grampians and Wimmera, a range of boutique stores from across Australia without leaving their home," she said.
"My services can be hired for special occasions, corporate wear, everyday lifestyle, to style from your current wardrobe and be educated about how to style your clothes according to your body shape.
"This service is to fill the gap for regional people to have access to great clothing options and to support small businesses."
Miss Clark has researched over 40 stores that range in prices to suit all budgets and range in sizes to fit all shapes.
"My job is to take out the worries of online shopping by providing an individualised service to my clients with access to discount codes," she explained.
"Hiring a personal stylist is an investment in you, just like you invest in your hairdresser or nail salon.
"You enhance your features, why not embellish your whole appearance. I want to empower you to feel confident from the outside in."
If anyone is interested contact Emily via email info@embellishbyemily.com.au and sign up to the newsletter or call Emily on 0408 396 178 to book in.
For the latest updates follow on social media: Instagram @embellish_byemily, and Facebook: Embellish By Emily Stylist.
