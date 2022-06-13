The AFL Western District focus group, who is looking to address the football issues in south-west Victoria held their first meeting in late May.
The group has representatives from Hampden FNL, South West FNL, Warrnambool and District FNL, Greater Southwest Jnr FL and Mininera and District Football League.
Advertisement
The Mininera and District Football League representatives in the focus group are president Dale Bruns and board members John Box and Gary Cameron.
MDFL president Dale Bruns said it was a "very interesting" meeting, although no concrete resolutions have been made.
"We are trying to figure out ideas on how to increase junior numbers and trying to identify the issues as to why we are struggling for numbers," he said.
"I think everybody in any position in football in the Western District is certainly faced with these adversities.
"It was a great start to have a chat where we are talking as a whole group.
"Now we have a bit more of a platform where we can discuss as a whole area why this is happening and work out why it is happening and also the solution to counteract it."
MORE NEWS:
Bruns said the group was formed to come up with solutions, but not to enforce them on their respective leagues.
"We will assess what was discussed and bring it back and see if it would apply on the home front," he said.
"We will then come back to the group and say this is the feeling from our clubs and see what we can do."
A suggestion which was brought up at the meeting was whether there were too many teams for the amount of players in the region.
"It is quite a valid point really, the clubs certainly need to think about it," Bruns said.
"Would this require clubs to look at potential mergers in order to keep the same amount of numbers or increase them.
'If numbers are good in all grades then clubs won't need to worry about it but if all clubs are struggling, it will certainly be on the cards."
Bruns said he wanted to find a way to make the experience of coming to the football on a Saturday more enjoyable for families.
"We need to try and limit the workload for parents and volunteers because it is just killing clubs," he said.
Advertisement
"We (MDFL) have the greatest travelling in the Western District out of all the leagues, this also takes a burden on the parents."
The area agreements between leagues was also discussed at the meeting.
"They (area agreements) probably haven't been adhered to very well so that needs to be looked into," Bruns said.
"If you are a junior player and you want to play multiple games on the weekend, as a league we shouldn't stop you."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.