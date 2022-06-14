The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Marian College found itself in TikTok drama

JH
By James Halley
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:11am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOCIAL MEDIA: Marian College found itself in midddle of TikTok drama. Picture: FILE.

Ararat's Marian College found itself in the middle of a social media scandal with ill-mannered TikTok accounts being made about fellow students.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.