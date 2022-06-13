The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

WFNL netballers represent at the Association Championships on June 5

JH
By James Halley
June 13 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEAM: WFNL netballers in the cold conditions. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

The Wimmera Football Netball League junior netball interleague squads did the region proud over the weekend in tough conditions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.