ARIA-nominated Melbourne pianists Luke Howard and Nat Bartsch are performing their new duo show, Peaceful Piano, in Ararat on Thursday June 23.
Drawing from classical, electronic, film, minimalism and jazz influences, their beautiful music has had a powerful impact on people from all walks of life, connecting with audiences worldwide.
Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong said Peaceful Piano is a unique event tailored to all music lovers - classical or otherwise.
"All are encouraged to join acclaimed artists, Luke Howard and Nat Bartsch for an evening of beautiful piano music by Australia's foremost neoclassical pianist/composers," she said.
"For the first time, Ararat Town Hall is teaming up with Ararat Gallery TAMA for a special after-hours viewing of their exhibitions prior to the performance.
"Meander through the Gallery, grab a drink at the Town Hall bar and make yourself comfortable for a night of ARIA Award-winning original music.
"It's wonderful to see Ararat Town Hall continue to deliver a vibrant culture scene all year-round, and we encourage everyone to get out and enjoy what's on offer."
Luke Howard and Nat Bartsch will each perform a set of their music, joining forces at the end for a special collaboration that blurs the lines of composition and improvisation, acoustic and electronic.
This is an unprecedented opportunity to explore both artists introspective, meditative and lyrical approach to the piano on stage together.
"Luke and I are so excited to be reaching regional audiences, such as Ararat, with our Peaceful Piano show," Nat Bartsch said.
"For after all, this is music designed to be meditative and soothing for all, not just those in the big cities.
"This music provides the opportunity to pause our busy lives, sit quietly and listen deeply. Luke and I will start with a short solo set each, and then come together as a duo at the end, blending piano, synth and ambient electronics."
Meet at Ararat Town Hall at 6.30pm for a Gallery walk-through, and the Peaceful Piano performance starts at 7.30pm. To book tickets and for more information, visit www.ararattownhall.com.au.
