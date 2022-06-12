The Ararat Advertiser
Peaceful Piano show to be performed in Ararat on June 23

June 12 2022 - 10:00pm
PIANO: Luke Howard and Nat Bartsch will perform thier new show in Ararat. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

ARIA-nominated Melbourne pianists Luke Howard and Nat Bartsch are performing their new duo show, Peaceful Piano, in Ararat on Thursday June 23.

