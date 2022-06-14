District Dance and Dynamic Dance teacher Sarah Grigg has been announced as a finalist for the 2022 READY SET DANCE Teacher of the Year award.
District Dance was established in St Arnaud in 1989 and has since branched out to Donald and Stawell, while Dynamic Dance has been teaching Ararat's youth for over a decade.
Sarah Grigg said it was a "real shock" when she found out she was shortlisted to be a finalist for the award.
"I didn't think such a small school could make such an impact, which is amazing," she said.
"When you are teaching the class it is just so heart warming as the kids are so thankful."
Grigg was unaware of her nomination until it was made public when the finalists were revealed.
"When I saw the video of the finalists being announced, I didn't want to get my hopes up too high," she explained.
"I was in the middle of class and I started screaming and jumping, we all got really excited and then the parents came in and celebrated with me."
Ms Grigg made it through a round of cuts and public vote before being announced in the top 30.
"I was thinking I don't stand a chance as it was solely a popularity vote that round," she said.
"I was up against schools in Sydney who offer full time dance which is run every day of the year.
"I was lucky enough that all of my parents were straight on the ball and voting away, being absolutely amazing, they really supported me."
Being recognised for her efforts have shown Ms Grigg that driving over 659 kilometres each week to teach the classes was worth it.
"It is definitely something I have a huge passion for," she said.
"Making sure you have to be that animated character to hold a three year old's attention for an hour.
"It is a really satisfying and rewarding job because the kids want to be there, they love it."
After the success of the READY SET DANCE program which was launched throughout her region earlier in the year, Dynamic and District Dance are looking to expand.
"The kids are loving it, we are trying to get another day going at the moment," Ms Grigg said.
"We are loving running it in Ararat and Stawell and can't wait to open up more opportunities for kids."
Ms Grigg is set to travel to Sydney where she will find out if she is awarded the title of READY SET DANCE Teacher of the Year on June 22.
"All of the teachers around Australia come in, guest speakers come in from America, renowned choreographers together to celebrate the achievements we have created and how we can become better teachers," Ms Grigg explained.
"It is a huge network of just growth, I can't wait."
The team at District and Dynamic Dance have also been named a READY SET DANCE finalist for the team culture excellence award.
