The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat Eagles defeat Moyston Willaura Pumas by 238 points

JH
By James Halley
June 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Eagles and Tatyoon continue their dream run with dominant victories.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.