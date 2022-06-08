The Eagles and Tatyoon continue their dream run with dominant victories.
The Ararat Eagles defeated Moyston Willaura by 238 points in a hard to believe scoreline.
Zac Jenkins kicked a game high six goals and Nick Dunford, Jayden Wright and Aiden Graveson kicked four goals.
Ben Robertson, Ryan Weppner and Brady Miller were also named among the best for the Eagles in the huge win.
Tatyoon defeated Caramut by 163 points in a huge percentage win for the undefeated Hawks.
Ben Clay kicked eight goals, Kieran Collins booted six and William Henderson also contributed three goals.
David Brady, William Henderson, Sam Cronin and Joshua Brown were also influential in the Hawks' victory.
Penshurst claimed a 35 point victory over Great Western after trailing at quarter time.
Tristan Dixon scored a team high two goals for the Lions and Will Clark, Nigel Sibson, Renn Lovitt and Marcus Elliott were named the sides' best.
S.M.W Rovers put up a fight, although they ultimately lost to Glenthompson Dunkeld by 31 points.
Thomas Thewlis scored a team high two goals for the Rovers and Lachy Barnett, Jonathan Box, Joe O'Donnell and Matthew Mulcahy were also influential.
OTHER NEWS:
Wickliffe Lake Bolac were defeated by Woorndoo Mortlake by 36 points.
Sean Trevaskis scored a team high three goals for the Magpies and Chris Hilet scoring two goals.
Lismore Derrinallum also defeated Hawkesdale Macarthur by a whopping 174 points with Mitchell Lockyer kicking 11 goals.
In the Mininera and District Netball Association Penshurst (64) comfortably defeated Great Western (31).
Rachel Mibus scored a game high 49 goals with Chloe McKenzie also among the best.
Caitlin Virgona (15 goals) and Jacqui Ralph were the best players for Great Western.
The Eagles (49) easily defeated Moyston Willaura (32) by 17 goals.
Lillyan Molloy (23 goals) and Kira Stapleton were named Ararat's best players with Louise Cooper (19 goal) the Pumas' best.
Tatyoon (78) demolished Caramut (12) with Maggie Astbury (45 goals) and Grace Astbury (33 goals) dominating in the attacking circle.
The S.M.W Rovers (43) scraped over the line by two goals over Glenthompson Dunkeld (41).
Daisy Walker was the Rovers best player with 26 goals with Taylah Fisher also playing great in the middle third.
Lismore Derrinallum (42) defeated Hawkesdale Macarthur (41) by one goal in a great contest.
Laura Addinsall (22 goals) top scored for the Hawks and Anita Burchell was also terrific for the Demons with 26 goals.
