Ararat's Tom Williamson has taken a leave of absence from the Carlton Football Club.
The 23 year old defender has not been seen at AFL level since round one, where he was named the medical substitute against Richmond.
In a statement made on the Carlton website, the club has been "supporting Williamson over several months" as he has been dealing with a number of personal issues.
"It has been agreed by all parties that it would be best that Williamson takes extended time away from the football club, to focus on his well being and ultimately address his personal issues," the statement read.
"The wellbeing and the health and safety of all remains the Club's priority and due to the sensitive nature of this matter, the Club is not in a position to provide any further comment at this stage."
Williamson has averaged 21.5 disposals and a goal a game across his six VFL games in 2022.
The Ararat Rats product was originally recruited by Carlton with the 61st selection in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft.
