The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Council releases the draft for the 2022/23 budget following on June 2

JH
By James Halley
June 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FEEDBACK: Ararat Council release the 2022/23 budget. Picture: FILE

Ararat Rural City Council endorsed the community engagement plan for the Draft Budget 2022-23 at the May 31 meeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.