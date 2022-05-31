The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Bowls Club receives funding for new floodlights

By James Halley
Updated June 1 2022 - 3:01am, first published May 31 2022 - 7:00am
GRANT: The Ararat Bowling Club to benefit from govenemtn support: Picture: JAMES HALLEY.

The Ararat Bowling Club was joined by Danielle Green MP and members of Council celebrate a grant of $45,568 from the Victorian Government's Local Sports Infrastructure Fund to light up the Club's bowling green.

