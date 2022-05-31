The Ararat Bowling Club was joined by Danielle Green MP and members of Council celebrate a grant of $45,568 from the Victorian Government's Local Sports Infrastructure Fund to light up the Club's bowling green.
Supported with a $30,000 contribution from the club and $15,568 from Council, the bowls club can use the facility year-round and into the evening.
Ararat councilor Bob Sanders said lawn bowls is a "great sport" that can be embraced and played by people of all ages.
"Council consulted with the Bowling Club and the biggest challenge was the flexibility to offer year- round programming that will attract new members of all ages," he said.
"Thanks to this funding, four new floodlights will be installed that will light up the bowling green.
"This enables the club to schedule night pennants and training, plus it opens up opportunities to host a greater number of functions and events that bring new members and revenue into the Club.
"As a community that loves our sport, we want to make sure that we offer a diversity of accessible premium playing surfaces.
"This project demonstrates the great things Council and our local clubs are achieving in partnership with the Victorian Government to offer the community the facilities they deserve."
Ararat Bowling Club president Steve Walker said the lighting also makes a difference in summer when the weather becomes too hot to play.
"During summer you can often have a Saturday pennant scheduled on a 36-degree day," he said.
"Our average membership age is 70 and the option to have evening training or a night pennant makes it much safer and more comfortable.
"At the moment we only have some old halogen lights on the roof that provide dim lighting for less than half of the green, which means we are restricted by daylight.
"This upgrade allows us to offer barefoot bowls through winter, launch a Wednesday night junior competition and attract younger bowlers.
"As a non-contact sport bowls is great for all ages offering something for everyone."
