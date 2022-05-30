Works will get underway next month with construction crews from Millers Civil Construction delivering the second stage of the Delacombe Way upgrade.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the second stage works would reconstruct the road pavement following kerb and channel works delivered by Council in March this year.
"Council is reconstructing a 720 metre section of Delacombe Way starting from Main Street in Willaura to improve the safety and stability of the road for local agricultural freight," he said.
"The existing road surface is failing with severe potholes and a weak pavement, making it unsafe.
"Council delivered stage 1 works in March which have improved drainage and prevented water from entering under the road base, which is the major cause of road defects and potholes.
"The second stage is being delivered in partnership with Millers Civil Construction who will complete the stabilising works and will be followed by a final bitumen seal later in the year as the weather improves.
"This involves mixing lime or cement into the soil to strengthen the road base, a 300mm layer of crushed rock is then added before it is capped off by the final bitumen seal."
The $478,000 Delacombe Way project is funded by the Victorian Government as part of the AgriLinks Upgrade Program.
Ararat mayor of Ararat Rural City Jo Armstrong highlighted the benefits of road reconstruction for the local economy.
"Council maintains a vast rural road network length of over 2,000km with the majority of these roads vital to support local agricultural freight," she said.
"As a farmer, I know the quality of roads can have a direct impact on freight efficiency making our businesses more competitive.
"I'm pleased that this is another example where the government is helping to underpin our record investment in road upgrades that boost safety and local productivity."
