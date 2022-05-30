The Ararat Ambulance Auxiliary hopes to be more active in the community with the pandemic no longer a hurdle for the committee.
Ambulance Victoria Auxiliaries have a proud history that dates back more than 100 years. Ambulance Auxiliaries' sense of community and passion for their local area enable them to make significant contributions over and above government grants which is truly appreciated by AV.
The Ararat Auxiliary president Gwenda Allgood said it had been a few "very long" years sitting around talking about things without taking action.
"We have been pretty frugal with our money, we have been very careful with how we spent it," she said.
"Over the last couple of years we haven't been able to do much because of COVID-19.
'Over the years we have been able to build up a fairly tidy bank balance and now we can go out and help people."
The auxiliary has made plans to continue where they left off before the pandemic started helping out the community.
"Over the years we have provided a spine board and different things that the auxiliary was asked to provide," Mrs Allgood said.
"In the early days we used to run fundraising events like cake stalls, the spinning wheel at the shoe society, Christmas hampers and by people handing in donations.
"The biggest thing that is happening now is that if people have the right documentation we are allowed to buy a certain amount of defibrillators, that is our biggest contribution now."
The auxiliary has five members and Mrs Allgood said the committee was on the lookout for more members.
"We don't have too many members in the auxiliary and hopefully more will join in the near future," she said.
"The whole family including Morrie (Gwenda's husband), we have all had a passion for volunteering and when you love that type of thing it is pretty hard to say no.
"Over the time we have lost a fair few members, but it's the same as many other clubs in town, '' committee member Margaret Dunmore said.
"It's not as if they have to do a lot of work like fundraising or anything like that, we just need people to help us make decisions."
In May members of the auxiliary received certificates of their appreciation for their time served.
Gwenda Allgood received a certificate for 40 years serving Ambulance Victoria.
"I got a little bit of a surprise when I received it because you go on representing groups and organisations and you don't think of the time slipping by," she said.
"Time goes on and you don't think how long you have been in things."
Mrs Allgood said she originally joined the auxiliary due to her role as a councilor.
"When I first became a councilor we had portfolios and one of those portfolios for me was the Ambulance Auxiliary and they sent me along to it." she said.
"I went to the next meeting and found out I was nominated for the president role so I have spent about 39 years as president.
"In the early years the ambulance didn't provide a lot of support or their volunteers so we started off buying things like hats and coats which didn't come with the job."
Margaret Dunmore received a certificate for 35 years of service (despite starting at the same time as Mrs Allgood), while Donna Dunmore and Natalie Wohlers received a certificate for 35 years of service.
