Residents have the chance to have their say on the future priorities of EGHS

May 29 2022 - 2:00am
PLAN: Board chair Nancy Panter, Picture: Contributed.

Service East Grampians Health Service (EGHS) has commenced its 2023-2026 strategic planning process.

Local News

