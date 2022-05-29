Service East Grampians Health Service (EGHS) has commenced its 2023-2026 strategic planning process.
Residents have the chance to have their say on the future priorities of East Grampians Health.
EGHS board chair Nancy Panter said the development of the Strategic Plan is one of the most important roles of the board as it shapes and guides what the organisation is, what it does and why it does it.
"We're excited to invite the community, our staff, Visiting Medical Officers and volunteers to identify priorities for the future of our organisation," she said.
The board has appointed Claire Edwards of TAG Health to facilitate the strategic planning process.
"Once our Strategic Plan is developed, and approved by the Minister of Health, the Board will monitor it to ensure we continue to deliver high quality health services that serve our community and beyond," Ms Panter said.
You can contribute to the development of the Strategic Plan by completing a short anonymous survey, participating in a phone interview or a face-to-face chat in Ararat or Willaura.
Links to the survey can be found on the EGHS website: https://eghs.net.au/news/strategic-planning On the website you can also find details on how to register for the phone interview (to be completed by June 3).
On June 14, face-to-face chats will be held for staff in Café Pyrenees from 9-11am and the Willaura staff room from 1.45-3pm and for the general public at the Willaura Bakery from 12-1.30pm.
On June 15 face-to-face chats will be held for the general public from 9-11am at Ararat Woolworths and 1.15-3pm at the Ararat Bakery and for staff at Café Pyrenees from 11.30-1pm
Ms Panter encouraged the community to get involved in the development of the Strategic Plan.
"The Board looks forward to receiving your feedback and ideas so we can build on the achievements of the last planning period and progress our great organisation to best serve our community in the future," Ms Panter said.
