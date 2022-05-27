The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Updated

WorkSafe reveals cause of tragic farm death

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 27 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The farm where the incident occurred. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson.

UPDATE | FRIDAY MAY 27, 10am: Worksafe has released more information on the circumstances behind the tragic accident at Crowlands, near Ararat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.