The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Police confirms the death of a man working on property in Western Victoria

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 25 2022 - 3:55am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The farm where the incident occurred. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson.

A man has died in a farming accident after being found by his father this morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.