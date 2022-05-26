Round four of the Ararat and District Junior Football League is in the books with two competitive matches being played.
The Rovers are sitting pretty on top of the ladder with four wins, while the Mounties are not too far behind with three victories.
The Bombers have recorded one win so far this season and the Warriors are yet to record their first victory.
First up last weekend the Mounties took care of the Bombers 19 points.
The Mounties dominated the first half, heading into the main break 33 point leaders as they were able to keep their opponents goalless in an impressive defensive effort.
A second half spirited fightback from the Bombers wasn't enough to reduce the half time margin as the game ended 5.12.42 - 3.5.23.
Koby Dalton kicked a game high four goals for the Mounties and Nate Dadswell was the side's other goal scorer.
Will Chammings was destructive through the midfield, while Toby Jeffrey and Jacob Matulick were also named in the best.
Khloe Wilson and Oliver McDougall were named among the best for the Bombers as Lachlan Townsend and Levi Weppner were the Bombers sole goal kickers.
The final match of the round saw the Rovers continue their unbeaten run with a 19 point victory over the Warriors.
Six unanswered goals to start the game gave the Rovers a handy lead at quarter time.
The Warriors were unable to stop the momentum as the Rovers headed into halftime with a 59 point lead.
The second half saw a resurgence from the Warriors, kicking eight goals to two, however it wasn't enough as the match ended 12.10.82 - 9.9.63.
In round five the first placed Rovers face the third placed Bombers, while the Mounties take on the Warriors to end the round.
