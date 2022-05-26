The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Illegal littering and dumping at Ararat Hills Regional Park

JH
By James Halley
May 26 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat Hills Regional Park dealing with increased littering and dumping

The Ararat Hills Regional Park is seeing an increase in littering and illegal dumping.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.