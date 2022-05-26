Ararat Hills Regional Park dealing with increased littering and dumping

The Ararat Hills Regional Park is seeing an increase in littering and illegal dumping.
The Environment Protection Authority defines illegal dumping as the deliberate or unauthorised dumping, tipping or burying of waste on land that is not licensed or fit to accept that waste.
Advertisement
Illegal dumping can range in scale from a single bag of household rubbish to large household items and can include leaving waste or household items on the nature strip, or dumping rubbish in bushland.
READ MORE:
Victoria Police has urged residents to help.
If anyone witnesses someone dumping waste or littering or have come across dumped rubbish:
Report the litter or illegal dumping to one of the following organisations:
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.