The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Lake Bolac is hosting a Reconciliation Week Art Exhibition from May 27 to July 10.

JH
By James Halley
Updated May 26 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ART: The Lake Bolac Information and Business Centre will be hosting an exhibition opening Friday May 28.

The Lake Bolac Information and Business Centre will be showcasing a Reconciliation Week Art Exhibition from Friday May 27 to Friday, July 10 - which is the end of NAIDOC Week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.