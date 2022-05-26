The Lake Bolac Information and Business Centre will be showcasing a Reconciliation Week Art Exhibition from Friday May 27 to Friday, July 10 - which is the end of NAIDOC Week.
National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about the countries shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how to contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia.
The event has been organised by the Lake Bolac Eel Festival and will feature artwork from young Hamilton woman, Amelia Bell.
Amelia's interest in art started to develop in Year 7 with her father and grandmother being her main storytelling mentors.
A proud Gunditjmara woman, Amelia has received several commissions and has sold paintings to local restaurants along with having works being showcased in the Provincial Boutique Hotel in Ballarat.
Artwork from Lake Bolac Kindergarten and School students will also be on display in the exhibition.
There will be an official opening for the exhibition on Friday May 27 at 5:30pm.
The opening will include a welcome to the country, an artist talk and light refreshments.
The exhibition is supported and funded from Reconciliation Victoria.
