Two of Ararat's church pastors were given a new hairdo on May 22 courtesy of a pledge they made to a local youth group.
The High Impact Youth Group set out to raise over $5000 to assist an organisation dedicated to rescuing children being trafficked in the sex trade.
Advertisement
Pastor Tony Llewellen offered to dye his hair blue and green and Youth Pastor Dave Tolputt to shave his head if the target was reached.
Pastor Dave Tolputt said shaving his head was worth the cause.
OTHER NEWS:
"I don't think that most people have much idea about how serious and widespread the sexual trafficking of children is," he said.
"There are literally children as young as 12 being bought and sold in some of Australia's favorite south east Asian holiday spots.
"Destiny Rescue is an amazing organisation, who under great threat get these kids out, house and educate them".
$5000 will go a fair way to rescuing children, however Pastor Tolputt said there is so much more to be done.
"We've raised $5000, and we've reached our target. But we haven't accomplished our objective which is to see no child being exploited!".
The Youth Group have planned a car wash for June 5 to push the total a little higher.
Call Dave on 0403 189 082 to book in or visit the Destiny Rescue website to make a donation.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.