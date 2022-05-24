UPDATE: Family and friends are heaving a sigh of relief after police located a missing Ballarat drummer, last seen in Eyre St on Friday night. Jack Cuttler was located mid-Tuesday morning.
The 25-year-old was reportedly seen in Ararat yesterday - and again this morning in Moyston, where Ararat police said he bought baked beans at a local store.
Police believe the Snake Valley man walked from Ararat to the area where he was found.
Ballarat Police Acting Sergeant Dominic Alderman wanted to thank Mr Cuttler's friends in their efforts to get the message out about the missing man and the community in relaying information to Victoria Police about his whereabouts.
EARLIER: Fears are growing for the welfare of a popular Ballarat drummer who hasn't been seen since 10pm on Friday.
Jack Cuttler, 25, vanished from Eyre Street, after friends said he received a message on his laptop and was walking to a mate's home 6km away.
"There're literally more than 300 people worried sick about him at the moment," friend Hunter Pettitt said.
"The last couple of months he's been walking long distances at night, which is pretty typical of what he's been doing lately.
"He doesn't have a licence now - but he used to go on long drives to clear his head. Jack's been walking a lot - and even walked all the way home (from Ballarat) to Snake Valley once in the rain. It took him all night.
"He's mentioned a couple of times about walking around Australia. We're all pretty clueless about where he might be."
Mr Pettitt said Jack was a popular and talented musician around Ballarat and worked with local charity GenerAide to raise money for electrical generators in Timor Leste.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to phone Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
