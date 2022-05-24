The Ararat Advertiser
Fears grow for missing Ballarat man Jack Cuttler

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 24 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:45am
UPDATE: Family and friends are heaving a sigh of relief after police located a missing Ballarat drummer, last seen in Eyre St on Friday night. Jack Cuttler was located mid-Tuesday morning.

