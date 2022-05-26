The Ararat Advertiser
David Astbury returns to the region on May 28

JH
By James Halley
May 26 2022 - 7:00am
RETURN: David Astbury will be a guest speaker at the MDFL centenary celebrations. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Triple Richmond AFL Premiership player, David Astbury will be the guest speaker at the Mininera and District Football League centenary celebrations and book launch on Saturday May 28 at Mininera.

