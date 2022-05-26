The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat Rats defeated Southern Mallee in round six by 38 points

JH
By James Halley
May 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ararat have continued their dream run with a cruisy 38 point victory over the Southern Mallee Giants.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.