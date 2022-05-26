Ararat have continued their dream run with a cruisy 38 point victory over the Southern Mallee Giants.
The Rats remain on top of the Wimmera Football League ladder with six wins from as many matches.
Experienced forward Corey Taylor kicked a game high four goals and VFL listed player Tom Mills kicked three majors.
Luke Spalding was a rock in defence and Liam Cavanagh provided plenty of dash across half back.
Midfielders Brody Griffin (one goal) and Ben Taylor were instrumental, while captain Riley Taylor also pushed forward for a goal from the wing.
The Rats created a 15 point lead at quarter time and were able to extend the separation by five points at the main break.
The third quarter was relatively even with the margin being stretched out to 27 points at the last change before Ararat kicked away in the last quarter to finish 28-66 winners.
In the reserves Ararat blew Southern Mallee out of the water with a dominant 109 point victory.
Bailee Turner kicked a game high three goals, while a further four players kicked two goals.
Adam Haslett (two goals) was terrific in his first game for the club in 2022, Max Allgood was electrifying in his first game back from injury and Ben Boatman (two goals) was also damaging across half forward.
Ararat controlled the game from the opening bounce, restricting the Giants to one goal for the game.
On the netball court Ararat's A Grade side (39) succumbed to Southern Mallee (63) by 24 goals.
Jess Taylor and M Scott were the Rats best players in defeat.
The Rats B Grade (46) fell six goals short of the Giants (52) with D Clayton, E Borrelli and K Clayton the standout players.
Ararat's C Grade side (49) managed to pick up a comfortable 20 goal victory over Southern Mallee (29).
A Fry and G Anderson were dominant in the side's comprehensive victory.
The club's C Reserve side didn't have a match in round six.
Ararat's biggest test has come, they face the second placed and fellow undefeated side Minyip-Murtoa at home in round seven.
A win for the club's senior outfit will validate the club's premierships aspirations and a win in the reserves could leapfrog them to equal top spot.
