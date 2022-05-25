The Mininera and District Football League saw four dominant victories and two clubs forced to forfeit their matches due to COVID-19 in round five.
The MDFL became the first league to forfeit matches in 2022 due to COVID-19 when Woorndoo Mortlake and Hawkesdale Macarthur were hit by the virus late last week.
Advertisement
Tatyoon and Ararat benefited from the forfeits and remained undefeated on top of the ladder.
Moyston Willaura and Caramut remain winless after five rounds after another week of humiliating defeats.
Glenthompson Dunkeld jumped to fifth on the ladder with a monster 220 point victory over Moyston Willaura.
Tyler Fehsler kicked six goals, and Chris McLeod booted five goals in the dominant victory.
Penshurst sits equal fourth on the ladder after a massive 151 point victory over Caramut on the road.
Henry Bensch kicked five goals, Jacob Mibus kicked four goals, and Nathan Rentsch was named Penshurst's best player.
Great Western slumped to one win from five wins with a 148 point loss against Lismore Derrinallum.
Tristan Dixon was a shining light for the Lions with four goals, and Tom Robinson was also influential with a goal through the midfield.
Riley Browne kicked a game-high seven goals for Lismore Derrinallum, while Darcy Robinson and Lachlan Isbister were named the side's best players.
OTHER NEWS:
Wickliffe Lake Bolac moved to sixth place on the ladder with a comfortable 51 point victory over the S.M.W Rovers.
Lachlan Boseley kicked a game-high five goals, and Samuel McKew was influential with three majors.
The S.M.W Rovers sit eighth on the ladder after the disappointing result against the Magpies.
Jake Fleming kicked a team-high three goals, while Liam Baker (one goal) and Matthew Mulcahy (one goal) were named the team's best.
In round six, one of the two cellar-dwelling sides will gain their first victory as Moyston Willaura hosts Caramut at Willaura and the fourth-placed Woorndoo Mortlake host undefeated Ararat Eagles.
The third-placed Lismore Derrinallum host the fifth-placed Glenthompson Dunkeld, and if Hawkesdale Macarthur have recovered from its COVID-19 outbreak, it will host Great Western.
Advertisement
MORE NEWS:
Penshurst will face Wickliffe Lake Bolac at home, and Tatyoon will travel to take on the S.M.W Rovers in the league's 100th celebration match.
In the Mininera and District Netball Association, Tatyoon, Hawkesdale Macarthur and Ararat all sit on top of the ladder with four wins and one loss after five rounds.
The ninth-placed Glenthompson Dunkeld (57) defeated Moyston Willaura (29) by 28 goals due to a dominant last three quarters.
Louise Cooper (23 goals) and Briana Close were named the Puma's best players in defeat.
Advertisement
Lismore Derrinallum (43) defeated the 11th placed Great Western (36) by seven goals.
Caitlin Virgona (19 goals) and Olivia Carr were named the Lions best, and Jordyn Leggett scored 17 goals.
After a big second quarter, the fourth-placed Penshurst (55 goals) defeated Caramut (33 goals) by 22 goals after a big second quarter.
Rachael Mibus (45 goals) and Leah Mirtschin were named the Bombers' best players, and Brooke Lenehan scored 10 goals.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.