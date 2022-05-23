AN ICONIC Grampians hospitality venue has won an award for excellent family dining.
The Halls Gap Hotel won a best family dining award at the Australian Hotels Association State Awards for Excellence.
The awards ceremony celebrates hospitality venues, management officials and workers from across Victoria.
Last Monday, more than 40 titles were awarded to Victorian hospitality venues at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne.
The Halls Gap venue was anonymously judged on criteria such as family service, providing a safe environment for patrons, and the general atmosphere of the venue.
Halls Gap Hotel owner Matthew Humphries, who has run the Halls Gap Hotel with his wife Mary-Ann for the past 12 years, said he was happy that his business had won the award.
Mr Humphries said the hotel would be involved in the national awards ceremony, and he looked forward to seeing how other hospitality venues from across Australia were run.
"We will be very excited to attend the awards ceremony and hopefully we can take out another award which will be fantastic for our business," he said.
Mr Humphries thanked his staff members for their hard work and Australian Hotels Association officials for their support.
He said the business was up against eight finalists for the best family dining award.
Mr Humphries said it was nice to be recognised for the effort put into the business.
"There were about 13,000 people that were at the event and having everyone in a big room celebrating was terrific," he said.
Mr Humphries said the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted his business because he had lost staff members.
"Fortunately we are located in a wonderful tourism hotspot and people have come back to the region and our business now is stronger than ever," he said.
"There are lots of travellers who are holidaying locally and certainly Halls Gap and the Grampians are both thriving as tourist destinations."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
