A Mininera junior player was found guilty of umpire abuse at AFL Western District tribunal

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 25 2022 - 11:10pm, first published May 22 2022 - 7:00am
CRACKDOWN: Alleged umpire abuse was put under the microscope of an AFL Western District independent tribunal on Wednesday. Picture: Chris Doheny

A junior footballer within the Mininera and District Football League will sit on the sidelines after being found guilty of umpire abuse.

