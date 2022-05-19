Tom Banfield

Toms last great adventure was that of walking the journey to the end of his life. Something that he had the great privilege of undertaking at home. He died May 3rd 2022, aged 93, with Aileen and Aidan by his side as his last breaths faded away, bringing a close to an era, for he was the last of the living Banfield's to have worked in the Ararat Advertiser back in the days when it was still the Banfield family paper business.

