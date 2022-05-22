In recognition of National Volunteer Week, Ararat Rural City Council gathered to celebrate and thank the region's volunteers with a special morning tea held at Alexandra Oval Community Centre on May 18.
The theme for the 2022 National Volunteer Week is 'better together', which is a perfect summation of the work volunteers do in bringing people together and building up communities.
Mayor Jo Armstrong welcomed 40 volunteers to the event, followed by Cr Bob Sanders who spoke on his volunteering experience, and guest speaker Jordan Bush from the Ararat SES Unit.
"After a two year absence, I'm excited to gather in person to celebrate and thank our incredible volunteers once again during National Volunteer Week," Cr Armstrong said.
"Volunteers are very much the backbone of our rural town; they play such important roles within our community from being part of an advisory group to those on the frontline in services and clubs across our municipality."
Cr Armstrong said volunteering is good for the soul and the community.
"What I love about volunteering is there is a role for everyone and anyone willing to share their time. It's a way of looking out for one another," she continued.
"Our volunteers form meaningful relationships with our residents and staff, enriching our community and making Ararat a great place to live."
Volunteers are always welcome at Ararat Rural City Council, call 03 5355 0200 to find out more about how you can get involved with Council services and programs.
