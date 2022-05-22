The Ararat Advertiser

Council held a morning tea to thank region's volunteers on May 18

By James Halley
May 22 2022 - 10:00pm
RECOGNITION: Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong and Cr Bob Sanders celebrating the towns volunteers at Alexandra Oval. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

In recognition of National Volunteer Week, Ararat Rural City Council gathered to celebrate and thank the region's volunteers with a special morning tea held at Alexandra Oval Community Centre on May 18.

