The Ararat Advertiser

Woorndoo Mortlake forfeits all games against Tatyoon due to COVID-19

JH
By James Halley
May 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SNAP: Tatyoon's Will Henderson kicking the ball against Penshurst in round three. Picture: CONTRIBUTED, TRACEY KRUGER.

COVID-19 has hit the Mininera and District Football League with Woorndoo Mortlake forced to forfeit all senior football and netball matches against Tatyoon on May 21.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.