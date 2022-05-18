COVID-19 has hit the Mininera and District Football League with Woorndoo Mortlake forced to forfeit all senior football and netball matches against Tatyoon on May 21.
The match was due to be a big draw card as the ladder leading Hawks were set to host the fourth placed Tigers in a massive top four battle.
Woorndoo-Mortlake secretary Jill Wade said the club was "hit with a number" of COVID-19 cases since their round four clash against Hawkesdale Macarthur.
"This (COVID-19 case) has affected our footballers, netballers and volunteers," she said.
"As a result of this outbreak, it has been decided to cancel training this Thursday May 19 and to cancel all our games against Tatyoon this Saturday May 21."
The club is hopeful of making a return to the field and netball courts in round six when they host the Ararat Eagles on May 28.
Tatyoon secretary Dominique Sparks has confirmed as a result there will not be a social event in the hall on Saturday May 21.
The Tatyoon U16.5 footballers are still scheduled to travel to face Great Western on Saturday.
