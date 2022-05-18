The Ararat Advertiser

Australian Superfine Wool Growers of Australia celebrate awards in Ararat

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
May 18 2022 - 2:00am
The Ararat Town Hall hosted the Australian Superfine Wool Growers of Australia's (ASWGA) award night on May 14, recognising some of the leading woolgrowers in the country.

