Mr Ahmed Naqeeb said he plans to work at Tristar Medical Group in Horsham, Stawell Regional Health and East Grampians Health Service in Ararat.
Mr Naqeeb, a fellow of the Royal Australian College of Surgeons, said he hopes to work in the Wimmera weekly.
He said he had experience dealing with medical conditions such as cancers.
Mr Naqeeb said working in the Wimmera gave individuals quicker medical assistance than going to places such as Ballarat.
"I have so many people who drive from the Wimmera to Ballarat. It is easier for them to travel to Horsham than to travel to Ballarat," he said.
Mr Naqeeb said that in places such as Ballarat Base Hospital, which is a part of Grampians Health, there are more technical surgeries that take longer to complete.
"We are doing all the big cases such as the cancer cases which are time-consuming. This means sometimes we are unable to put patients onto waitlists," he said.
Mr Naqeeb said he was helping Horsham residents deal with issues such as skin cancer.
He said he wanted to practice in Horsham to use his medical knowledge to help Horsham and Wimmera residents.
"I want to keep on working here as long as I am able to," he said
Mr Naqeeb stressed regional and rural hospitals in western Victoria needed to work together.
He said the merger of Wimmera hospitals to form Grampians Health was needed to deal with stresses on regional public health services in the Wimmera.
"Having the hospitals working together means we will have a stronger regional health system," he said.
"If everyone is connected, then it will be easier for the patients, and it will be very useful for the surgeons because we can transfer patients to other hospitals.
"We can share the staff, share the surgeons, and share the care."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
