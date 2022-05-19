After four rounds, the Mininera and District Football League is starting to take shape with contenders emerging at the top of the ladder.
Ararat and Tatyoon remain the only unbeaten sides, while Lismore Derrinallum and Woorndoo Mortlake trail not too far behind.
Tatyoon continued their rich vein of form with a dominant 98 point victory over Wickliffe- Lake Bolac.
Ben Clay kicked four goals and Josh Brown (two goals) were the standouts for the Hawks in the big win.
The S.M.W Rovers had a day out against Caramut, winning by 139 points at Conna Wilson Reserve.
Tom Thewlis top scored with six goals, Tom McPan kicked five goals and Justin Kennedy kicked four goals.
Great Western defeated Moyston-Willaura by 25 points in an entertaining matchup at Willaura Recreation Reserve.
Midfielder Zac Varley was a standout and Alex Close kicked four goals for the Pumas.
Will Clark and Sam Cocks both kicked a team high three goals for Great Western and Jeremy Cronin was named the side's best player.
Woorndoo Mortlake defeated Hawkesdale Macarthur by 149 points with Jordan Buckley (eight goals) and Jesse Horan (seven goals) dominating for the Tigers.
Penshurst managed to scrape over the line by five points against Glenthompson Dunkeld in a tight encounter.
In round five the top of the ladder Hawks will have the week off as Woorndoo Mortlake has had to cancel the match due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the club.
The Ararat Eagles would be feel confident of obtaining their fifth straight win against Hawkesdale Macarthur at Alexandra Oval.
Moyston-Willaura will be hoping they can win their first win of the season when they travel to face Glenthompson Dunkeld.
In the Mininera and District Netball Association A Grade competition Tatyoon have maintained their lead on top of the ladder, while Ararat is not far behind in third place.
In round four Moyston-Willaura defeated Great Western by 11 goals, 55-44.
Taryn Wilde was the Pumas best player and Louise Cooper scored a team high 25 goals.
Great Western's Olivia Carr and Dana Humphrey were the side's best players, while Jordyn Leggett and Caitlin Virgona both scored 22 goals.
S.M.W Rovers drew with Caramut 40-40 after trailing by four goals at three quarter time.
Daisy Walker (19 goals) and Taylah Fisher were instrumental in the Rovers comeback and Annie Fraser also contributed 21 goals.
Ararat continued their strong form with a three goal victory over Lismore Derrinallum.
Kira Stapleton and Lillyan Molloy (17 goals) were standouts for the Eagles in victory.
In other matches, Penshurst defeated v Glenthompson Dunkeld by three goals and Hawkesdale Macarthur defeated Woorndoo Mortlake by 11 goals.
After four rounds Ararat sit on top of the B Grade ladder and are joined by Tatyoon and Woorndoo Mortlake as the undefeated teams in the competition.
Heading into round five Penshurst are sitting on top of the C Grade ladder with Ararat in third and Tatyoon in fourth.
