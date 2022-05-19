The Ararat Advertiser

Ararat Rats defeat Warrack Eagles by 70 points at Alexandra Oval

JH
By James Halley
May 19 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ararat Rats have climbed a game clear on top of the Wimmera ladder after a commanding victory over the Warrack Eagles.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.