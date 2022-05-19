The Ararat Rats have climbed a game clear on top of the Wimmera ladder after a commanding victory over the Warrack Eagles.
The Rats dominated every quarter to finish the clash 13.10 88 - 2.6 18 winners
Ararat had five multiple goal scorers with the returning Corey Taylor top scoring with four goals.
Forwards Jordan Cox (two goals) and Jacob Bates were terrific and midfielders Rob Armstrong and Ben Christodoulou were also standouts for the Rats.
Ararat got off to a dream start, scoring five goals to one in the first quarter.
The second term saw more of the same with Ararat scoring three goals, while keeping Warrack goalless.
The Eagles also failed to score a goal in the third term as the Rats would pile on a further three goals to create a 64 point buffer at the final break.
In the final quarter Ararat scored two goals to one to end the game 70 point victors.
The victory sees Ararat sitting on top of the ladder, one game clear of Minyip-Murtoa who had the bye in round five.
Ararat's Reserve side gave up an 11 point three quarter time lead to end up losing by 10 points.
Flynn Jamieson top scored with two goals and Chandler Culph was a shinning light for the Rats in the back line.
The loss has meant Ararat has slumped to three wins from five game, behind the Horsham Demons and Minyip Murtoa on the ladder.
Ararat is set to travel to Beulah Memorial Park to face the fourth placed Southern Mallee Giants in round six.
The upcoming match is going to be a massive test for Ararat as it will be there first match against a fellow top four side this season.
The Ararat A Grade netball defeated Warrack 54 - 42 with Raquel Scott and H Holmes the side's best players.
The club's B Grade side enjoyed a narrow two goal victory with Danieka Clayton and Ebony Dowling helping the side get over the line.
The Rats C Grade side also enjoyed a win, defeating the Eagles 41 - 23 with Tessa Thompson and Demi Bligh named the team's best.
The C Reserve suffered an agonising one goal defeat, going down 30 - 31 with Ava Broadbent and Lili Dowling the side's best players.
